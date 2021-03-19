Bengals Cutting QB Ryan Finley & OT Bobby Hart

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are releasing QB Ryan Finley and OT Bobby Hart on Friday to clear some cap space for their free agent signings.

Finley, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,306,649 contract that included a $786,649 signing bonus.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Finley will free up $652,586 of available cap space while creating $394,828 in dead money.

In 2020, Finley appeared in five games for the Bengals and completed 53.1 percent of his pass attempts for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Hart, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract whe the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hart will free up $5,837,500 of available cap space while creating $1 million in dead money.

In 2020, Hart appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.