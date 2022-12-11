Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Suffered Broken Wrist

Ian Rapoport reports that Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns and played through the fourth quarter with that injury.

Rapoport adds that he is expected to miss a few weeks due to the injury.

Hendrickson, 28, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

He then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team.

In 2022, Hendrickson has appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 29 tackles and six sacks.

We will have more news on Hendrickson as it becomes available.