Bengals Designate CB Trae Waynes & OL D’Ante Smith To Return From IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Wednesday they have designated CB Trae Waynes and fourth-round OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve.

Roster Update: We've cleared G D’Ante Smith and CB Trae Waynes to return to practice by designating them for return from the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 8, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for the two to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Waynes, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Michigan State by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.944 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

Waynes made a base salary of $9,069,000 for the 2019 season under his fifth-year option. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals.

However, injuries have limited him to just two games in two years for Cincinnati so far.

In 2021, Waynes has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles, no sacks, no interceptions and no pass defenses.