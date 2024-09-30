Bengals Designate P Brad Robbins To Return

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have returned P Brad Robbins to the active roster from injured reserve.

We have returned P Brad Robbins to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2024

Robbins just finished up the four-game absence required by players on IR before being eligible to return.

Robbins, 25, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.553 million rookie contract that included a $133,332 signing bonus.

In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.