Bengals Did Not Contact Giants About Trade For Russell Wilson Or Jameis Winston

Dianna Russini reports that the Bengals had internal discussions about several different options to replace Joe Burrow at quarterback before completing a trade for QB Joe Flacco.

However, Russini also reports that the Bengals never called the Giants about a trade for Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston before dealing for Flacco.

There has been speculation that the Giants could move one of the two veterans in exchange for a day-three pick, with Wilson being the more likely trade target, despite the team not actively shopping him.

It is also important to note that Wilson has not asked to be traded or released since being replaced as the starting QB by first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 16 carries for 94 yards.