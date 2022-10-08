Bengals Elevate DT Tyler Shelvin, Activate CB Cam Taylor-Britt

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have elevated DT Tyler Shelvin and are activating CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve ahead of Week 5.

We have elevated DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad to the active roster and returned CB Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list for tomorrow’s game at Baltimore. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2022

Taylor-Britt, 22, was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

During his college career at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt appeared in 41 games and recorded 140 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 27 pass deflections.