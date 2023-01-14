Bengals Elevate LB Keandre Jones & DE Raymond Johnson

The Bengals announced that they have elevated LB Keandre Jones and DE Raymond Johnson for their playoff matchup on Sunday.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor and later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

However, Chicago opted to waive Jones and he caught on with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season, bouncing on and off their active roster ever since.

For his career, Jones has appeared in eight total games over the course of two seasons with the Bengals.

In 2022, Jones appeared in one game for the Bengals but didn’t record any statistics.