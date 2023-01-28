Bengals Elevate OT Isaiah Prince & QB Jake Browning

According to Ben Baby, the Bengals are elevating OT Isaiah Prince and QB Jake Browning for their matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday.

Prince, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.

He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad since, last appearing for them in a game for them in 2021.

In 2021, Prince appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and started four games at offensive tackle.