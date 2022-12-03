Bengals Elevate P Drue Chrisman

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they are elevating P Drue Chrisman for their upcoming game against the Chiefs.

Chrisman, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Bengals. After being let go from the Bengals practice squad, Chrisman had a brief stint with the Steelers practice squad before rejoining the Bengals.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season. 

During his two years at Ohio State, Chrisman punted 73 times for 3253 yards for a 44.6 average.

In 2022, Chrisman appeared in one game for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.

