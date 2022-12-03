Bengals Elevate P Drue Chrisman

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they are elevating P Drue Chrisman for their upcoming game against the Chiefs.

We have elevated P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Kansas City. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 3, 2022

Chrisman, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Bengals. After being let go from the Bengals practice squad, Chrisman had a brief stint with the Steelers practice squad before rejoining the Bengals.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

During his two years at Ohio State, Chrisman punted 73 times for 3253 yards for a 44.6 average.

In 2022, Chrisman appeared in one game for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.