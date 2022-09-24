Bengals Elevating LB Keandre Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they are elevating LB Keandre Jones for Week 3.

We have elevated LB Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game at the N.Y. Jets. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 24, 2022

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor and later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

However, Chicago opted to waive Jones and he caught on with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season, bouncing on and off their active roster ever since.

For his career, Jones has appeared in seven total games over the course of two seasons with the Bengals.