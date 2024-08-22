Bengals Expect DE Myles Murphy To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals expect DE Myles Murphy to miss four to six weeks with a knee sprain.

It’s worth noting Murphy is a candidate to go on injured reserve if he has to miss multiple weeks during the regular season.

Murphy, 22, was a first-round pick to the Bengals in 2023 out of Clemson. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $12.587 million rookie contract with a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2023, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.