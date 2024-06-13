Bengals Extend OL Ted Karras

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed OL Ted Karras to a contract extension.

Karras, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He signed a four-year deal with the Patriots, but was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to their practice squad.

New England later added him to their practice squad and he finished out his contract in 2019. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dolphins after testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Karras returned to the Patriots before the 2021 season on a one-year, $4 million deal. He then signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals in 2022.

In 2023, Karras started all 17 games for the Bengals, making all 17 starts at center and recording a PFF grade of 67.4.