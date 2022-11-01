Bengals Fear Torn ACL For CB Chidobe Awuzie

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Browns.

He left the game with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out. Afterward, Bengals HC Zac Taylor didn’t sound optimistic about the prognosis.

Awuzie is Cincinnati’s top cornerback, so this would be a big loss for the defense that had been playing well aside from Monday’s loss.

Awuzie, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals.

In 2022, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 35 total tackles, one forced fumble and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 25 cornerback out of 111 qualifying players.