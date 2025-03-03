Bengals Finalize 2025 Coaching Staff

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season under HC Zac Taylor.

The new coaches include former Rams defensive assistant and Eagles DC Sean Desai as senior defensive assistant and former Notre Dame defensive analyst Mike Moon as defensive assistant. Cincinnati also promoted offensive assistant Jordan Salkin to assistant WR coach.

Here’s the full list of Bengals’ assistant coaches for the upcoming season:

Joey Boese (director of player performance/head strength and conditioning)

Charles Burks (secondary/cornerbacks)

James Casey (tight ends)

Sean Desai (senior defensive assistant)

Al Golden (defensive coordinator)

Justin Hill (running backs)

Mike Hodges (linebackers)

Ben Jacobs (assistant special teams)

Fredi Knighten (assistant quarterbacks)

Jordan Kovacs (secondary/safeties)

Brad Kragthorpe (quarterbacks)

Michael McCarthy (assistant offensive line)

Jerry Montgomery (defensive line/run game coordinator)

Mike Moon (defensive assistant)

Scott Peters (offensive line)

Dan Pitcher (offensive coordinator)

Justin Rascati (pass game coordinator)

Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant)

Jordan Salkin (assistant wide receivers)

Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)

Diamond Simmons (assistant strength and conditioning)

Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)

Troy Walters (wide receivers)

Desai, 41, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary before accepting the defensive coordinator job in 2023.

Unfortunately, the Eagles demoted Desai midseason in favor of Matt Patricia before letting him go in January. He was hired by the Rams as a senior defensive assistant for the 2024 season.