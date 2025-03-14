Bengals Have Made ‘Significant Progress’ On Extensions For Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have made “significant progress” on contract extensions with WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Rapoport mentions contracts could be finalized for both players in the coming days.

Aaron Wilson reports several league sources have expressed optimism in their contract talks with Chase expected to receive a $40 million annual contract, while Higgins will average $28 million per year.

Earlier this month, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Cincinnati made an offer to Chase, but the two sides were still far apart in their contract talks. That seems to have changed as the parties near finalizing a deal.

Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin was very direct when talking about what an extension for Chase will look like, saying he will be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

“We’re there, let’s get it done… signed contract that’s what needs to happen,” Tobin said, via NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Russini also reported in recent weeks that the multiple teams have contacted the Bengals regarding Higgins’ availability since he was franchise tagged.

However, Russini said they told interested teams that Higgins is not available for trade and they’re focused on a long-term deal instead.

The tag will be $26.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season and give the two sides until the middle of July to work out a long-term deal. It appears Higgins will receive slightly over the yearly salary he would’ve gotten on the franchise tag.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Chase appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and caught 127 passes on 175 targets for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, winning the NFL triple crown by leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 73 receptions on 109 targets for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Chase and Higgins as the news is available.