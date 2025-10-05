Bengals Haven’t Discussed Trades For Veteran QBs, Plan To Stick With Jake Browning

The Bengals have suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Vikings and Broncos since Jake Browning took after as the team’s starting quarterback.

However, Ian Rapoport reports that the team remains confident in Browning going forward.

Rapoport adds that the Bengals have not had trade talks for any veteran to come in and start including for notable backups Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins.

Rapoport mentions that the Bengals have previously seen what Browning can do in their offense when he led them to a record of 4-3 two years ago.

Browning, 29, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season.

The Bengals signed Browning to a two-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after he took over as the starter during QB Joe Burrow‘s injury in 2023. He’s slated to be a restricted free agent in 2026.

In 2023, Browning appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 27 carries for 127 yards and three more scores.

In 2025, Browning has appeared in three games for the Bengals and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 506 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.