Bengals Hiring Former Eagles DC Sean Desai In Senior Defensive Role

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bengals are hiring former Eagles DC and Rams senior defensive assistant Sean Desai in a senior role on their defensive staff.

Desai, 41, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary before accepting the defensive coordinator job in 2023.

Unfortunately, the Eagles demoted Desai midseason in favor of Matt Patricia before letting him go in January. He was hired by the Rams as a senior defensive assistant for the 2024 season.