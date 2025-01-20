Bengals Hiring Former Patriots OL Coach Scott Peters For Same Role

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have hired former Patriots OL coach Scott Peters as their OL coach.

The Bengals are hiring former Patriots assistant OL coach Michael McCarthy in the same role as well.

Peters, 46, was an offensive lineman in the NFL from 2002-2008 with the Eagles, Giants, 49ers, Panthers and Cardinals. He began his coaching career in 2020 with Cleveland as the assistant offensive line coach.

He remained in Cleveland until 2023 before joining the Patriots in 2024 as the head offensive line coach. Peters became available after the team opted to fire HC Jerod Mayo following his only season with the team.