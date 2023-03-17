Bengals Hosted TE Cethan Carter On A Visit

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bengals recently hosted TE Cethan Carter for a visit this week.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2017. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, Carter was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati brought him back on a restricted tender worth $2.133 million for the 2020 season.

From there, he signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins in 2021. However, Miami opted to cut him loose last week.

In 2022, Carter was limited to appearing in just one game.