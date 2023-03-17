Bengals Hosted TE Foster Moreau For Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bengals hosted free agent TE Foster Moreau for a visit on Friday.

Moreau, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his

Moreau is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes for 420 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.