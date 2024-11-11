Bengals Hosting CB Xavien Howard For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals are hosting CB Xavien Howard for a visit.

The veteran has ties to Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and would give a struggling secondary another option to try and turn things around.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins are expected to designate him as a post-June 1 release.

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.