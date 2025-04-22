AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Jalen Milroe, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals landed hallmark extensions for wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Zac Taylor said they want opposing teams to “feel us offensively.”

“I’m excited to know we got these guys back, and they feel good about how they are compensated,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “We want to walk on the field and teams to feel us offensively. You want them to feel like this is going to be a long day for us.”

As for the guard position, Taylor said they plan on letting things shake out in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I think we got competition there,” Taylor said. “It would be foolish of me to speak before the draft. Let the draft shake out … and then evaluate where we are at.”

Cincinnati also signed G Lucas Patrick this offseason. Taylor thinks the veteran lineman fits well into their system.

“He’s a guy we studied intently before the process ever started and really felt good about how he fits in with us,” Taylor said. “We get into the film, and I liked what I saw from the film. He played against a lot of guys we have to face. A lot of those defensive lines. Familiarity with some of the schemes we utilized, in the same ballpark of terminology and just love his approach. He’s an undrafted free agent from Duke, had to earn everything he’s gotten. Reminds me of the type of guys we want to bring into the room to help enhance the culture there, will fight tooth and nail to get the job done.”

There have been a lot of positive things said about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, yet there have also been some knocks on his accuracy and other inconsistencies. Either way, Milroe has been invited to Green Bay and will attend the draft with the hopes of going in the first round.

“He’s not consistently connected between his eyes and his feet. That impacts his accuracy,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “The decision-making, to me that comes with playing, that comes with learning. I do think he needs time. I do think he requires patience. Talking to teams, though … if you want to just take a lottery ticket that you could hit huge on if it all works out and all comes together, he’s got the highest upside of anybody in this draft. But he is a long way from getting there.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke highly of Milroe, and it was noted that Milroe has a relationship with new Browns OC Tommy Rees from their time together at Alabama.

“Jalen, he’s got rare physical talent,” Berry said of Milroe. “When he gets in the NFL, he may be the only quarterback who’s faster than Lamar. He’s got rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have. To have our OC having been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses, it helps a lot.”

Milroe said he would be happy to be reunited with Rees in Cleveland.

“Me and Coach Rees had a great relationship while he was at Alabama,” Milroe said. “It would be outstanding to be able to play under him again and do a lot of special things.”

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan said the team will head into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster and that all options are on the table when it comes to acquiring two more. (Nick Farabaugh)

said the team will head into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster and that all options are on the table when it comes to acquiring two more. (Nick Farabaugh) Khan on the idea of trading WR George Pickens : “We’re happy to have George and DK.” (Farabaugh)

: “We’re happy to have George and DK.” (Farabaugh) In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson says the Steelers are looking at trading down in the first round, with the idea of picking up more draft capital and potentially still landing a quarterback.