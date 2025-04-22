AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Jalen Milroe, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
The Bengals landed hallmark extensions for wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Zac Taylor said they want opposing teams to “feel us offensively.”
“I’m excited to know we got these guys back, and they feel good about how they are compensated,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “We want to walk on the field and teams to feel us offensively. You want them to feel like this is going to be a long day for us.”
As for the guard position, Taylor said they plan on letting things shake out in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I think we got competition there,” Taylor said. “It would be foolish of me to speak before the draft. Let the draft shake out … and then evaluate where we are at.”
Cincinnati also signed G Lucas Patrick this offseason. Taylor thinks the veteran lineman fits well into their system.
“He’s a guy we studied intently before the process ever started and really felt good about how he fits in with us,” Taylor said. “We get into the film, and I liked what I saw from the film. He played against a lot of guys we have to face. A lot of those defensive lines. Familiarity with some of the schemes we utilized, in the same ballpark of terminology and just love his approach. He’s an undrafted free agent from Duke, had to earn everything he’s gotten. Reminds me of the type of guys we want to bring into the room to help enhance the culture there, will fight tooth and nail to get the job done.”
- The Bengals plan to replace nickel CB Mike Hilton with Josh Newton and start Daxton Hill on the outside. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the DE Myles Garrett saga: “Listen, Myles was frustrated last year, but hell, so are we. We’re all frustrated, OK? And I’m glad he cares enough to be frustrated. We look forward to him being with us for a long time to come.” (Zac Jackson)
- Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, multiple sources said QB Kirk Cousins‘ recent time in the Cleveland area had nothing to do with the Browns.
- Kay Cabot adds that the top Browns’ brass was not in Cleveland at the time, as they were on the road for workouts with draft prospects.
- She hasn’t heard of any free-agent visits for RB Nick Chubb and feels it’s likely the Browns will consider re-signing him on an incentive-loaded contract.
- The Browns could be in position to take WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Andrew Berry was asked about the possible physical toll Hunter could take in the NFL, responding: “There certainly is more of that risk. With that said, playing on perimeter has less contact than closer to the ball.” (Tony Grossi)
- Berry praised Hunter’s physical condition and said they wouldn’t limit him to just one position: “One thing you can’t fully appreciate until you see Travis play live is his elite conditioning. What he would attempt to do hasn’t been done in our league but we wouldn’t put a cap on what he could do…be smart about where you start him out.” (Zac Jackson)
- Berry added they consider Hunter to be a “receiver first,” per Scott Petrak.
- As for the possibility of them taking Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Berry said, “All options are still on the table.” (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Berry mentioned that having Joe Flacco won’t impact their approach at quarterback in the draft, via Cabot.
- Berry added they plan on having competition for the starting quarterback role: “Whatever the QB room looks like in training camp, all those individuals will have the chance to compete to be the starter.” (Zac Jackson)
- Ian Rapoport mentions that the Browns can go into the draft and select the best position available now that they have signed Flacco.
- He adds that the team could still draft a quarterback in the first round and is in a position similar to the Giants, bringing in two veteran quarterbacks for security purposes.
- As for LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah‘s neck injury, Berry said his timeline of recovery is still unclear: “JOK’s timeline is a bit nebulous. He is progressing.” (Tony Grossi)
- Owusu-Koramoah has returned to the team facility for the start of the offseason program, but his status for the 2025 season is currently still unknown due to the injury. (Scott Petrak)
There have been a lot of positive things said about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, yet there have also been some knocks on his accuracy and other inconsistencies. Either way, Milroe has been invited to Green Bay and will attend the draft with the hopes of going in the first round.
“He’s not consistently connected between his eyes and his feet. That impacts his accuracy,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “The decision-making, to me that comes with playing, that comes with learning. I do think he needs time. I do think he requires patience. Talking to teams, though … if you want to just take a lottery ticket that you could hit huge on if it all works out and all comes together, he’s got the highest upside of anybody in this draft. But he is a long way from getting there.”
Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke highly of Milroe, and it was noted that Milroe has a relationship with new Browns OC Tommy Rees from their time together at Alabama.
“Jalen, he’s got rare physical talent,” Berry said of Milroe. “When he gets in the NFL, he may be the only quarterback who’s faster than Lamar. He’s got rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have. To have our OC having been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses, it helps a lot.”
Milroe said he would be happy to be reunited with Rees in Cleveland.
“Me and Coach Rees had a great relationship while he was at Alabama,” Milroe said. “It would be outstanding to be able to play under him again and do a lot of special things.”
Steelers
- Steelers GM Omar Khan said the team will head into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster and that all options are on the table when it comes to acquiring two more. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Khan on the idea of trading WR George Pickens: “We’re happy to have George and DK.” (Farabaugh)
- In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson says the Steelers are looking at trading down in the first round, with the idea of picking up more draft capital and potentially still landing a quarterback.
