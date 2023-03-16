Bengals Hosting S Nick Scott For Visit

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Bengals are hosting Rams free agent S Nick Scott for a visit.

Rodrigue mentions that the Rams and Scott have had “very preliminary talks” but it sounds like his best opportunity could be elsewhere.

Scott, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.

Scott is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Rams and recorded 85 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five pass defenses.