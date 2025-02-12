Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Requests To Be Traded

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals LB Germaine Pratt has requested to be traded from the team.

Rapoport reports Cincinnati is “devoting resources” to keeping their offensive core together.

Rapoport also writes Pratt was close to former DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired from Cincinnati and landed a job as the Colts’ new defensive coordinator.

The Bengals have several contract situations to address on the offensive side, including impending free agents WR Tee Higgins and TE Mike Gesicki, along with addressing WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s deal.

Pratt, 28, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of NC State in 2019. He played out the year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that includes a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed to a three-year, $21 million deal.

In 2024, Pratt appeared in 17 games and recorded 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six pass defenses.