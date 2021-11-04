Bengals Make Four Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve activated OT Hakeem Adeniji from the non-football injury list and claimed CB Vernon Hargreaves off of waivers. 

The Bengals also waived DE Darius Hodge and CB Nick McCloud.

Adeniji, 23, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3.5 million deal and is set to make a base salary of $780,000 in 2021. 

In 2020, Adeniji appeared in 15 games and made five starts for the Bengals. 

