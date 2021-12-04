Bengals Make Four Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Chargers.

The full list includes:

Bengals signed RB Trayveon Williams to their active roster.

to their active roster. Bengals placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bengals elevated G Keaton Sutherland and WR Pooka Williams to their active roster.

Tate, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

Tate is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Tate has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and caught three passes for 39 yards receiving and one touchdown.