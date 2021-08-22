Bengals Make Seven Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves on Sunday following their recent preseason game.

The full list of moves includes:

Bengals signed DE Noah Spence .

. Bengals waived DT Freedom Akinmoladun , QB Eric Dungey, C Lamont Gaillard and TE Cheyenne O’Grady .

, QB C and TE . Bengals released S Kavon Frazier .

. Bengals activated P Drue Chrisman from the non-football injury list.

Frazier, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Frazier was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. He signed on with the Bengals this past May.

In 2020, Frazier appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded six total tackles.

O’Grady, 24, signed with the Bengals this year as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas. He’s spent most of training camp at the bottom of the depth chart trying to earn a roster spot.

In his five-year college career at Arkansas, O’Grady recorded 87 catches for 967 yards (11.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.