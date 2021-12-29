Bengals Make Three Moves Including Placing LB Germaine Pratt On COVID-19 List

The Bengals announced they have made three roster moves, including placing LB Germaine Pratt on the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati also activated WR Mike Thomas from the COVID-19 list and designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve.

Pratt, 25, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of NC State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that includes a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

In 2021, Pratt has appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 90 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 61 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.