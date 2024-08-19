Bengals Make Three Moves, Including Placing RB Chris Evans On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced three moves on Monday, including placing RB Chris Evans on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves ⤵️https://t.co/iEjZhdilxn pic.twitter.com/gFXo4LsVV4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 19, 2024

Cincinnati also placed OT D’Ante Smith on injured reserve and waived DT Devonnsha Maxwell.

Neither Evans nor Smith will be eligible to return to play this year, and both suffered serious season-ending knee injuries in practice last week.

Evans, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Evans appeared in eight games for the Bengals and tallied two rushes for 12 yards.