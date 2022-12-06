Bengals Make Three Moves Including Promoting P Drue Chrisman

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have promoted P Drue Chrisman to the active roster.

We have made the following roster moves:

-Signed P Drue Chrisman off the team’s practice squad. -Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. -Released DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 6, 2022

This was expected after the team released veteran P Kevin Huber recently. The Bengals also signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad and released DT Tyler Shelvin.

Chrisman, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Bengals. After being let go from the Bengals practice squad, Chrisman had a brief stint with the Steelers practice squad before rejoining the Bengals.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season but was cut again and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his two years at Ohio State, Chrisman punted 73 times for 3253 yards for a 44.6 average.

In 2022, Chrisman has appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded nine punts with a 49.9 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20.