Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived WR Mike Thomas from the active roster and cut LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad.

Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract in 2021 before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him. He returned on another one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Thomas has appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught two passes on 10 targets for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns.