Bengals Make Two Moves

The Bengals announced they have re-signed pending exclusive rights free agent LS Cal Adomitis.

Cincinnati also re-signed LB Joe Bachie who had been an unrestricted free agent.

We have re-signed exclusive rights player LS Cal Adomitis and unrestricted free agent LB Joe Bachie, each to one-year contracts. ➡️ https://t.co/YD9SPgQmgC pic.twitter.com/0oyRU2MPSF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 15, 2024

Bachie, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Bachie to their active roster but waived him in May of 2021. The Bengals claimed him and he’s been in Cincinnati ever since.

Bachie has re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

In 2023, Bachie appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.