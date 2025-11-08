Bengals Never Received Better Than Fourth-Round Pick Offer For Trey Hendrickson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals never received better than fourth-round pick for EDGE Trey Hendrickson before the trade deadline.

Rapoport explains that the Bengals wanted a second-round pick for Hendrickson, considering that they had paid $13 million of his $16 million base salary.

Teams, however, were concerned about Hendrickson’s health and the hip injury he’s been dealing with this season. Complicating matters further was that interested teams couldn’t give Hendrickson a physical before agreeing to a deal, which likely explains the low offers.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.