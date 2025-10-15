Bengals Not Making Trey Hendrickson Available In Trade Talks Right Now

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals have no current plans to trade DE Trey Hendrickson despite their 2-4 record, as they’re trying to remain in the mix this season.

Cincinnati traded for QB Joe Flacco in an effort to keep their season afloat until QB Joe Burrow is potentially able to return in December following a turf toe injury. The Bengals have lost four straight since Burrow’s injury, including Flacco’s first start against the Packers this past week.

Still, Graziano and Fowler note if the Bengals can’t beat the Steelers this Thursday or get more than two wins before the trade deadline in three weeks, they might have no choice but to confront their reality and listen to offers for Hendrickson, who’s in the final year of his contract.

The Bengals would likely get substantial trade interest in Hendrickson, including from the 49ers. Graziano and Fowler confirm previous reports that the 49ers are interested in trading for Hendrickson.

We took a look at six other potential landing spots for Hendrickson should the Bengals change their mind and make him available.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals and recorded 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.