AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Ja’Kobi Lane, Colbie Young, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals drafted WR Colbie Young on Day 3 of the draft, after he missed nine games to end the 2024 season after his arrest on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in January 2025 after his accuser recanted her statement, and the initial charges were dropped.

Even so, Young served 12 months of probation, paid a $500 fine, and attended a family violence intervention program. Bengals HC Zac Taylor told reporters the team did its due diligence and spoke with several people around Young and the Georgia football program who spoke highly of him, making the team comfortable selecting him.

“I think Colbie is just an outstanding complement [to the receivers the Bengals have],” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “Fortunate to get him in the fourth round. We obviously had a higher value on him than where we actually got him. I just think he’s a great target for Joe [Burrow], great catch radius. Can use him in a lot of different ways.”

“Just talking to all the humans we talked to that really stood on the table for him, and Georgia returned him to play,” Taylor added. “So Georgia went through the whole process, returned him to play. So just felt really comfortable with the person we’re adding to our locker room, the person we’re adding to our community. Just all of us getting to know the kid. Just feel really, really comfortable with bringing Colbie in here.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that the team’s selection of wide receivers in both the first and second rounds will have no impact on veteran WR Jerry Jeudy this upcoming season.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball-dominant player, or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there, but we feel like we have a nice, well-rounded room with speed, [yards after catch], contested-catch ability, separation. So we’re really pleased with the youth and talent in that group.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane was asked if the chance to play with QB Lamar Jackson and not being drafted as high as hoped will motivate him during his rookie season in the league.

“I did not necessarily think I would go higher, but just the anticipation of waiting, not knowing when or where the call is going to be from,” Lane said, via RavensWire.com. “I think that was where it came from rather than having an attitude and not hearing my name called. But catching passes from Lamar Jackson, if that doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what will. Then in that same sense, if he turns on the jets and gets past the line of scrimmage, I’ll be sure to get on my man and block downfield. I’m super grateful for this opportunity. I’ll make sure to make the most of it wherever that opportunity comes.”