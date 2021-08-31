Bengals Officially Cut 24 Players Including DT Mike Daniels, Down To 53

The Cincinnati Bengals officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- DT Mike Daniels
- TE Mason Schreck
- DE Noah Spence
- WR Trent Taylor
- LB Joe Bachie
- DE Amani Bledsoe
- CB Tony Brown
- P Drue Chrisman
- S Trayvon Henderson
- LB Keandre Jones
- G Michael Jordan
- DT Kahlil McKenzie
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- HB Jacques Patrick
- CB Antonio Phillips
- CB Winston Rose
- K Austin Seibert
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- G Keaton Sutherland
- OT Gunnar Vogel
- WR Scotty Washington
- HB Pooka Williams Jr.
- HB Trayveon Williams
- DT Renell Wren
Other roster moves include:
- OT Hakeem Adeniji (pectoral) – non-football injury list
- DE Wyatt Hubert (pectoral) – non-football injury list
- DE Joseph Ossai (Knee) – injured reserve
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!