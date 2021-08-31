Bengals Officially Cut 24 Players Including DT Mike Daniels, Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday. 

The full list of roster cuts includes: 

  1. DT Mike Daniels
  2. TE Mason Schreck
  3. DE Noah Spence
  4. WR Trent Taylor
  5. LB Joe Bachie
  6. DE Amani Bledsoe
  7. CB Tony Brown
  8. P Drue Chrisman
  9. S Trayvon Henderson
  10. LB Keandre Jones
  11. G Michael Jordan
  12. DT Kahlil McKenzie
  13. TE Thaddeus Moss
  14. HB Jacques Patrick
  15. CB Antonio Phillips
  16. CB Winston Rose
  17. K Austin Seibert
  18. QB Kyle Shurmur
  19. G Keaton Sutherland
  20. OT Gunnar Vogel
  21. WR Scotty Washington
  22. HB Pooka Williams Jr.
  23. HB Trayveon Williams
  24. DT Renell Wren

Other roster moves include: 

  1. OT Hakeem Adeniji (pectoral) – non-football injury list
  2. DE Wyatt Hubert (pectoral) – non-football injury list
  3. DE Joseph Ossai (Knee) – injured reserve
 
 
 

