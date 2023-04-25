Bengals Officially Pick Up QB Joe Burrow’s Fifth-Year Option

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have officially exercised QB Joe Burrow‘s fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

The fifth-year option is projected to cost the Bengals $29,504,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, but won’t prevent the two parties from getting a mega extension in place at some point over the next year.

The Bengals have made it clear that an extension for Burrow is their top priority and you can expect him to reset the quarterback pay scale when all is said and done.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.