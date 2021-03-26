Bengals Officially Re-Sign WR Mike Thomas

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve officially re-signed WR Mike Thomas to a one-year contract.

Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds first reported the news a few weeks ago. 

Thomas, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals last year. 

In 2020, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught 13 passes for 132 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on Twitter and Facebook for breaking NFL News and Rumors from all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments