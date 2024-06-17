Bengals WR Tee Higgins Officially Signed Franchise Tag

The Bengals announced on Monday that they have officially signed WR Tee Higgins to a one-year deal, as the veteran wide receiver opted to sign his franchise tag.

“I’m excited to move forward with Tee,” said Bengals HC Zac Taylor. “He’s done a great job handling his situation, and we are happy to get him back in the fold so we can start working toward a great 2024 season. The locker room will be excited to have him back around.”

Indications are that Higgins will play out the year under the franchise tag before hitting the open market again next year. He has stated that he would love to sign a long-term deal with the Bengals.

Ian Rapoport notes that while an extension is still possible, it is now considered unlikely as the wide receiver market has shifted considerably and Higgins could now be searching for more money than he was initially.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which will cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 42 receptions on 76 targets for 656 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

