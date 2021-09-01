Bengals Officially Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Bengals announced they have officially signed 15 players to the practice squad. 

Cincinnati also cut WR Mike Thomas and WR Trenton Irwin to make room for its waiver claims earlier today. The Bengals have one open practice squad spot left. 

The practice squad includes: 

  1. LB Joe Bachie
  2. CB Tony Brown
  3. P Drue Chrisman
  4. S Trayvon Henderson
  5. LB Keandre Jones
  6. TE Thaddeus Moss
  7. HB Jacques Patrick
  8. CB Winston Rose
  9. TE Mason Schreck
  10. DE Noah Spence
  11. G Keaton Sutherland
  12. WR Trent Taylor
  13. DT Renell Wren
  14. HB Pooka Williams
  15. HB Trayveon Williams

Spence, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.03 million contract and when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Spence later caught on with Washington and eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the 2019 season. He returned to New Orleans brought last year, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May with a torn ACL. 

The Saints re-signed Spence this past March but cut him loose in August. He caught on with the Bengals. 

In 2019, Spence appeared in seven games for Washington and recorded three tackles and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply