Bengals, Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets & Seahawks Potential Landing Spots For 49ers G Laken Tomlinson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that 49ers G Laken Tomlinson is emerging as a top guard in this year’s free agent market, which could lead to a bidding war for his services.

According to Fowler, the Bengals, Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks are among the teams looking for interior offensive line help.

Tomlinson, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson has played out his contract and is line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers, making 17 starts for them at guard.

