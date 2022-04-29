Bengals Pick Up OT Jonah Williams’ Fifth-Year Option

By
Nate Bouda
-

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are picking up OT Jonah Williams‘ fifth-year option on Friday for the 2023 season.

Jonah Williams

The fifth-year option is projected to cost the Bengals around $13,202,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, but won’t prevent them from working on a long-term deal before then. 

Williams, 24, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.  

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 16 games and started all 16 at left tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply