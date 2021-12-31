Bengals Place CB Trae Waynes & WR Trenton Irwin On COVID List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes on the COVID-19 list.

Waynes, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Michigan State by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.944 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

Waynes made a base salary of $9,069,000 for the 2019 season under his fifth-year option. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals.

However, injuries have limited him to just two games in two years for Cincinnati so far.

In 2021, Waynes has appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded eight total tackles, no interceptions, and no pass defenses.