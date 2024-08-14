Bengals Place DE Jeff Gunter On Reserve/Retired List

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have placed DE Jeff Gunter on the reserve/retired list.

We have placed DE Jeff Gunter on the Reserve/Retired list. pic.twitter.com/ejUxIIUhOW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 14, 2024

Gunter, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals back in 2022. He originally attended Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina State. He was able to crack the 53-man roster during his rookie season and played in ten games.

He was waived at the start of the 2023 season but brought back to the practice squad, with the team opting to sign him to a futures deal in January of 2024.

In 2022, Gunter appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and recorded one tackle.

We will have more news on Gunter as it becomes available.