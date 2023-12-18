Bengals Place DT D.J. Reader & CB DJ Ivey On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have placed DT D.J. Reader and CB DJ Ivey on injured reserve.

Both players will miss the remainder of the season. Reader has been diagnosed with a torn quad that will require significant rehab before he can return next season.

Ivey has a knee injury.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2023, Reader has appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, recording 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.