Bengals Place DT Sheldon Rankins On Reserve/Non-Football Illness List

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed DT Sheldon Rankins on the reserve non-football illness list today, the team announced.
We have placed DT Sheldon Rankins on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. pic.twitter.com/YnZ3g7JGuA
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 30, 2024
This formally ends the 2024 season for Rankins, but he’s been out for weeks with an illness and hasn’t been available.
Rankins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.
New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.
Rankins signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Texans when testing the market in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with the Bengals this past offseason.
In 2024, Rankins appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded 18 total tackles and one sack.
