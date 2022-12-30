Bengals Place OT La’el Collins On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve placed OT La’el Collins on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Collins suffered ACL and MCL tears in his knee, so this move was expected.

Collins, 29, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.