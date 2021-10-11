Bengals Place RB Samaje Perine & OL Jackson Carman On COVID-19 List

The Bengals announced they have placed RB Samaje Perine and second-round OL Jackson Carman on the COVID-19 list.

We've made multiple roster moves. ⤵ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2021

Cincinnati also officially placed LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve with his torn ACL.

Perine, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals last year.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Perine has appeared in five games for the Bengals and rushed 20 times for 87 yards (4.4 YPC) while also catching seven of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Carman, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and second-team All-ACC as a junior. The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round in 2021.

Carman signed a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and a $2,778,145 signing bonus.

In 2021, Carman has appeared in five games for the Bengals and made three starts at guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 74 guard out of 74 qualifying players.