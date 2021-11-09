Bengals Place S Brandon Wilson & LB Akeem Davis-Gaither On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed LB Clay Johnston off waivers from the Panthers and placed S Brandon Wilson and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve.

Wilson, 27, was drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Houston by the Bengals. The Bengals waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit and later re-signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

The Bengals brought Wilson back on an exclusive rights contract before tendering him an offer in April of 2020 as a restricted free agent. From there, Wilson agreed to a two-year extension with the Bengals this past March.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.