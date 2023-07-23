Bengals Place Three On Active/PUP List, Including CB Chidobe Awuzie & OT La’el Collins

The Bengals announced on Sunday that they placed three players on the active/physically unable to perform list, including CB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Devin Cochran, and OT La’el Collins.

Awuzie, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8.

In 2023, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 35 total tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections.